 Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps has already become a trusty companion for many Android and iOS users as the app is no longer just helps them navigate busy traffic. Less than a week ago, Google announced that Maps will be able to monitor air quality across the United States so that you can plan your outdoor activities accordingly.

We’re pretty sure many more new features that might not have something to do with navigation will be added to the app, but the most recent one will definitely help you fully focus on your driving without having to think about … tolls.

Starting today, Google Maps will show toll pass prices on both Android and iOS platforms. It’s a nifty feature that will allow users to choose which road to take, either it’s going to be the shorter route needing a toll pass, or the longer road that won’t cost you a dime.

According to Google, the new feature will display the estimated toll price to your destination before you even start driving, which is possible thanks to the company’s partnership with local tolling authorities. The algorithm that presents you with the road choices and toll prices factors different variables such as having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, as well as how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.

More importantly, the new feature comes with a toggle within settings that will allow users to make it show toll prices with or without having a toll pass, since the price changes based on the payment method you use in many regions.

Also, Google Maps users will retain the ability to avoid routes crossing toll road completely, if possible, by choosing the “Avoid tolls” option within settings.

As far as availability goes, Google announced that Maps users on Android and iOS should start seeing toll prices for about 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia. It’s probably not much, but Google said more countries will be added in the not-so-distant future.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even Samsung's most affordable US 5G phone is getting Android 12 now
Even Samsung's most affordable US 5G phone is getting Android 12 now
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed in new regulatory docs
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed in new regulatory docs
Google engineer suspended for saying company AI is a person with thoughts and feelings
Google engineer suspended for saying company AI is a person with thoughts and feelings
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
This incredibly simple detail would make every Android phone better, yet Samsung and Google strangely ignore it
This incredibly simple detail would make every Android phone better, yet Samsung and Google strangely ignore it
New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost
New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless