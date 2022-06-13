Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps has already become a trusty companion for many Android and iOS users as the app is no longer just helps them navigate busy traffic. Less than a week ago, Google announced that Maps will be able to monitor air quality across the United States so that you can plan your outdoor activities accordingly.
Starting today, Google Maps will show toll pass prices on both Android and iOS platforms. It’s a nifty feature that will allow users to choose which road to take, either it’s going to be the shorter route needing a toll pass, or the longer road that won’t cost you a dime.
More importantly, the new feature comes with a toggle within settings that will allow users to make it show toll prices with or without having a toll pass, since the price changes based on the payment method you use in many regions.
Also, Google Maps users will retain the ability to avoid routes crossing toll road completely, if possible, by choosing the “Avoid tolls” option within settings.
As far as availability goes, Google announced that Maps users on Android and iOS should start seeing toll prices for about 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia. It’s probably not much, but Google said more countries will be added in the not-so-distant future.
We’re pretty sure many more new features that might not have something to do with navigation will be added to the app, but the most recent one will definitely help you fully focus on your driving without having to think about … tolls.
According to Google, the new feature will display the estimated toll price to your destination before you even start driving, which is possible thanks to the company’s partnership with local tolling authorities. The algorithm that presents you with the road choices and toll prices factors different variables such as having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, as well as how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.
