Google Lens now offers an offline translation feature

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 27, 2021, 7:25 AM
Google Lens now offers an offline translation feature
The cool translation feature in Google Lens - the one where you point your phone at a text and it automatically translates on the screen - is now available offline for Android users. 9to5Google spotted the addition to Lens that allows users to download various languages for offline translation. 

To access this feature, simply open Google Lens and then select the ‘Translate’ option from the bottom carousel. Tap on the Auto-Detect option on the left to navigate to a list of languages that you can download by tapping on the icon next to each one. You’ll then get a pop-up telling you how big the language pack is (45MB for the Spanish language pack) and that’s it.


Offline translation in Lens works just like the normal feature that relies on an internet connection. Just fire up Lens and point the camera towards a text you want to translate. The offline translation capabilities could make a big difference when you travel abroad on a limited data plan, but in the current pandemic reality, nobody travels anywhere. It’s a nice option to have and according to 9to5Google, the feature is already rolling out, so be sure to update your Lens to the latest version.

