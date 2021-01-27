Google Lens now offers an offline translation feature





Also Read:

Google adds new productivity tools to Lens

To access this feature, simply open Google Lens and then select the ‘Translate’ option from the bottom carousel. Tap on the Auto-Detect option on the left to navigate to a list of languages that you can download by tapping on the icon next to each one. You’ll then get a pop-up telling you how big the language pack is (45MB for the Spanish language pack) and that’s it. To access this feature, simplyand then select theoption from the bottom carousel.option on the left to navigate to a list of languages that you canby tapping on the icon next to each one. You’ll then get a pop-up telling you how big the language pack is (45MB for the Spanish language pack) and that’s it.







Offline translation in Lens works just like the normal feature that relies on an internet connection. Just fire up Lens and point the camera towards a text you want to translate. The offline translation capabilities could make a big difference when you travel abroad on a limited data plan, but in the current pandemic reality, nobody travels anywhere. It’s a nice option to have and according to 9to5Google, the feature is already rolling out, so be sure to update your Lens to the latest version.