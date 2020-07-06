Google makes Gmail work with iPad multitasking
You can indeed make use of Apple's so-called Split View feature and switch between Gmail and other apps, but the functionality doesn't work flawlessly all the time. Although it took Google several years to implement multitasking within Gmail, the option is finally here.
You'll have to turn on Multitasking on your iPad before you'll be able to use the new feature by heading to Settings app / Home Screen & Dock / Multitasking. From there, make sure to enable the “Allow Multiple Apps” option to be able to switch between apps.
After you've enabled Multitasking, you can enter split view when in Gmail by swiping up from the bottom of the screen to open the dock. Then, touch and hold the app you wish to open and drag it to the left of the right edge of the screen.