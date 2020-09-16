Google Drive users be advised: Trash items will soon auto-delete
Users will be shown a banner informing them of the change, although said change will take effect regardless of whether the user acknowledges the banner or not. In-app notifications informing of the new Trash storage behavior are also going to be shown to users.
Google Drive is among the top file storage services in the world, with one of its few notable competitors being Apple's iCloud. On Apple devices, namely iPhone and iPad, Drive was recently also updated to add an extra layer of protection via a new feature called Privacy Screen, which takes advantage of the devices' biometrics.
To get the Google Drive app on your iPhone or iPad, you can download it from the Apple App Store here. Android users normally have the app pre-installed on their phones, but you can update it from its Google Play page here. Note that postponing updates will not prevent the Google Drive change in question from coming in effect.