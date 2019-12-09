Android version of Google Calendar app gains useful feature
According to Android Police, the workhorse app named Google Calendar is receiving a server-side update that adds a new feature for Android users. With the update, those employing Calendar will be able to copy and move a particular event from one calendar to another. This is something that the web version of Calendar has offered but had been missing from the mobile iteration until now.
Since this is a server-side update, there isn't much for you to do unless this feature is not yet available on your Android phone. If that is the case, you might need to force stop the app and clear the cache. To do that, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Calendar.
This is just another example of Google doing the little things to make your mobile life a little easier.
