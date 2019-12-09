Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Software updates Apps Google

Android version of Google Calendar app gains useful feature

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 09, 2019, 10:58 AM
Android version of Google Calendar app gains useful feature
According to Android Police, the workhorse app named Google Calendar is receiving a server-side update that adds a new feature for Android users. With the update, those employing Calendar will be able to copy and move a particular event from one calendar to another. This is something that the web version of Calendar has offered but had been missing from the mobile iteration until now.

To copy and move over an event, press on it and then tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the display. You will see several options; select "Copy to...," which should be the third option on the list. Tapping on that will bring up the other calendars that you can copy and move the event to. Select the one you want, and the event will be added to the Calendar account that was selected. Easy as pie, although not as tasty.

Since this is a server-side update, there isn't much for you to do unless this feature is not yet available on your Android phone. If that is the case, you might need to force stop the app and clear the cache. To do that, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Calendar.


This is just another example of Google doing the little things to make your mobile life a little easier.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

PhoneCritic
Reply

1. PhoneCritic

Posts: 1367; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

About time Google implemented this. Makes the app a little more useful

posted on 15 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.