Goodbye dot, hello date: Google Calendar's 'Today' button gets a facelift

Ever catch yourself asking, "What day is it today?" If you do, you're probably a frequent user of calendars. Since the early days of tracking time (some historians believe it goes way back to the Neolithic period), remembering the date has been a bit of a challenge. That's why little updates to our calendar apps are always a welcome sight.

Google Calendar has just received a small but quite handy update on Android. The 'Today' button on the calendar, as reported by 9to5Google, now displays the actual date. Google is testing showing the live date in between the search icon and account switcher.

This change is all about the vibes of Google Calendar on Android 13+. On smartphones, you'll find it in Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, and Month views. Tablets, however, are keeping it simple, just sticking with a solid "Today" for the button.

Why does this matter? Well, now you don't have to do the swipe-down Quick Settings dance or hop back to your home screen just to check the date when you're deep into your calendar zone.

If you're wondering when you'll get to experience this date revelation, keep an eye out for version 2023.36.1.x of Google Calendar for Android. If it hasn't hit your device yet, a little trick is to give it a Force stop from the App info.

A study from a few years back spilled the beans that over 70% of adults rely on digital calendars to keep their daily lives on track. Chances are, you're one of them. Whether it's for personal or professional use, digital calendars are our go-to.

Enter Google Calendar, a heavyweight in the digital calendar world with over 1.5 billion people having a Google account, which is all you need to use Google Calendar. One of the best perks- sync it with your Gmail, and voila, events from your email go right into your calendar. A few months ago, Google also released new Calendar scheduling tool for Gmail users

