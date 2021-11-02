Giveaway! Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from pCloud!0
This story is sponsored by pCloud. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
The season of giving is approaching fast and pCloud is kicking things off with a bang — come this Black Friday, you will be able to walk away with an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a lifetime subscription for 2 TB of cloud storage!
Hold on, back up — how do you enter?
pCloud’s ecosystem has apps for pretty much any device out there — iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS — meaning you can increase the storage of your Mac, back up your phone’s photos, and store your important projects or files so you can access them anywhere.
Just visit the link below and enter your name and email. A draw will be executed on the 1st of December, picking two names out of the pool at random. Winners will be contacted via email and / or announced at the same webpage once the contest is over.
Enter the giveaway here
But why do they need my email?
This Black Friday, everybody wins with pCloud
Every participant that has entered their email in the raffle will receive a special discount code, come Black Friday. With it, they will get special pricing for pCloud’s top-tier services — either 500 GB or a whopping 2 TB of encrypted storage. pCloud does offer these tiers in annual subscription format, but paying for a lifetime storage will be the real bargain here — that’s a one time fee for 2 terabytes of space in the cloud.
Not sure if pCloud is the right service for you? Well, you can sign up right now to try it out for free with 10 GB of storage. By the time Black Friday hits, you should have a pretty good idea of whether this is the right cloud service for you!