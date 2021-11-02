Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

Giveaway! Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from pCloud!

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Giveaway! Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from pCloud!
This story is sponsored by pCloud. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
The season of giving is approaching fast and pCloud is kicking things off with a bang — come this Black Friday, you will be able to walk away with an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a lifetime subscription for 2 TB of cloud storage!

Hold on, back up — how do you enter?

Just visit the link below and enter your name and email. A draw will be executed on the 1st of December, picking two names out of the pool at random. Winners will be contacted via email and / or announced at the same webpage once the contest is over.

Enter the giveaway here


But why do they need my email?

This Black Friday, everybody wins with pCloud


Every participant that has entered their email in the raffle will receive a special discount code, come Black Friday. With it, they will get special pricing for pCloud’s top-tier services — either 500 GB or a whopping 2 TB of encrypted storage. pCloud does offer these tiers in annual subscription format, but paying for a lifetime storage will be the real bargain here — that’s a one time fee for 2 terabytes of space in the cloud.

pCloud’s ecosystem has apps for pretty much any device out there — iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS — meaning you can increase the storage of your Mac, back up your phone’s photos, and store your important projects or files so you can access them anywhere.

Not sure if pCloud is the right service for you? Well, you can sign up right now to try it out for free with 10 GB of storage. By the time Black Friday hits, you should have a pretty good idea of whether this is the right cloud service for you!

Create a free account, get 10 GB of storage to try it out!



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  8
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro are on a discount spree
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro are on a discount spree
First actual images of Galaxy S21 FE appear, showing us the back of the device
by Anam Hamid,  0
First actual images of Galaxy S21 FE appear, showing us the back of the device
Apple's HomePod mini now available in three new colors
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple's HomePod mini now available in three new colors
You can start Instagram Story threads with the new Add Yours feature
by Rado Minkov,  0
You can start Instagram Story threads with the new Add Yours feature
Samsung made a custom pair of jeans inspired by the Z Flip 3
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung made a custom pair of jeans inspired by the Z Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless