Gift ideas under $50





Well, have no fear. As long as your close person is a fan of smartphone tech, or anything that can pair with their phone and is therefore considered "mobile tech", we have a bunch of ideas for you. Gadgets and gizmos, gifts for smartphone fans for up to $50 that will — at the very least — put a smile on their face. Though, we hope they get some use out of them as well!





In no particular order of importance, here we go:





Touchscreen gloves by Mujjo : use your smartphone with your warm gloves on. Insulated : use your smartphone with your warm gloves on. Knitted





Tile stickers : never lose your things. Attach a Tile to your precious belongings and you will be able to track them via Bluetooth. Can be "rung". Card shaped : never lose your things. Attach a Tile to your precious belongings and you will be able to track them via Bluetooth. Can be "rung". Pill shaped





Belkin outlet mount with smartphone cradle: triple outlet with two extra USB outs and an embedded phone holder. Shop here





Echo Dot with TP Link Kasa plug : turns any "dumb" home appliance into a "smart" one with voice control. : turns any "dumb" home appliance into a "smart" one with voice control. Available in 4 different colors













A charging station for the whole family — keep all the phones and tablets in one tight spot with a for the whole family — keep all the phones and tablets in one tight spot with a 6-dock charger





A hefty powerbank — a mobile user can never have too many of those. iPhone users will enjoy the convenience of the Belkin Boost ( — a mobile user can never have too many of those. iPhone users will enjoy the convenience of the Belkin Boost ( shop here ), which charges with the same Lightning cable as their phone, eliminating the need to carry extra cables. The Duracell powerbank ( shop here ) looks impressive and instantly recognizable.





A Bluetooth speaker is always nice to have — even if you already own one. The extra one can always go in a different room, stay always in the backpack, or just be a backup in case the main one's out of battery. This one sounds amazing, especially for the price: is always nice to have — even if you already own one. The extra one can always go in a different room, stay always in the backpack, or just be a backup in case the main one's out of battery. This one sounds amazing, especially for the price: Anker Soundcore 2





Bluetooth headphones have been very popular over the past couple of years. Here are a couple of suggestions: Over-ear Anker | Over-ear Skullcandy Since we are talking about music —have been very popular over the past couple of years. Here are a couple of suggestions: In-ear Aukey





Camera lens kit — these are always fun to play around with. The kit contains 4 different clip-on lenses that bring a different effect to the phone's camera. This one also comes with a tripod! — these are always fun to play around with. The kit contains 4 different clip-on lenses that bring a different effect to the phone's camera. This one also comes with a tripod! Mactrem lens kit





Selfie sticks and tripods are still a handy tool to have. If you happen to have an aspiring "influencer" around, you can even get them a stand with a ring light so they look prettier in their videos. Tripod with ring light are still a handy tool to have. If you happen to have an aspiring "influencer" around, you can even get them a stand with a ring light so they look prettier in their videos. Selfie stick + tripod 2 in 1





A fitness band . While you can't really get an . While you can't really get an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Gear for as low as $50, there are some pretty good fitness bands in that range. For example, check out the Xiaomi Mi Band 4





Got more gift ideas? Drop them in the comments below for your fellow readers!

'Tis about to be the season of gift-giving, but — right now — we are in the season of gift-buying. Promo deals are all around and all you need to do is pick the right thing to buy. But that there is the tricky part, is it not?