Get yourself Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones with a sweet 20% discount right now

These headphones boast top-notch noise cancellation, fantastic audio quality, and a much-requested feature – the ability to connect to two devices at once. Yep, you can have these headphones paired with, for example, your phone and your laptop at the same time. If you're playing something on one device, it'll automatically come through the XM4s. If both devices are playing sound, the one that started first takes the spotlight. And when your phone rings, it takes over.The Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with Touch Sensor controls for all your music needs – pause, play, skip tracks, crank up the volume, summon your voice assistant, and pick up calls.You can use the sidekick button on the Sony WH-1000XM4 to switch up your noise cancellation mode or set it up to work with Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa. If you like using the button for noise cancellation, you can just tap and hold the headphones' touchpad (yeah, they've got one) to access your device's voice assistant.Sony claims these babies can go for up to 30 hours of non-stop playback, which is pretty darn impressive. They've even got a cool feature to help prolong their battery life – there's an optical sensor inside the left earcup that detects if the headphones are on. If you take them off, your media pauses automatically. And if they're left untouched for half an hour, they power off to save battery.