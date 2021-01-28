Get a Harman Kardon Google Voice Speaker for $99.99 ($250 off) at BestBuy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best ways to start your smart home adventure is to get a smart speaker. You'll be able to do a variety of different things with it - from controlling wireless-enabled lights to ordering various products online as well as getting weather forecasts, time, date and many more things. At the same time, smart speakers are just that - speakers, and it's better to opt for one that provides good audio quality.
Now let's talk about sound and features. Harman Kardon calls the Citation 100 “the smallest, smartest home speaker with powerful sound,” for a good reason. Its bass is deep and full-bodied, courtesy of the large 4-inch bass driver. It's a party sound that will make you think it's coming out of something much bigger.
The Harman Kardon Citation 100 smart speaker uses two mics to listen to your voice and can connect to Bluetooth devices, a handy option for streaming from apps that do not support Google Cast. The industrial design is quite pleasant and goes well with a wide array of interior design options. There are two color options - Black and Grey.