GameOn for iOS: Amazon’s gameplay recording app released on the App Store

Back in November 2020 Amazon launched GameOn - a short-form gameplay recording application - for Android on the Google Play Store and its own Amazon App Store. Now iOS gamers would probably feel intrigued by the release of GameOn for iOS devices. The application lets you capture gameplay footage of up to 5 minutes, edit it, add audiovisual commentaries, and share it on your profile where you can gather momentum by participating in communal challenges.
GameOn won’t let you lose an instant of a diligently obtained gaming achievement as it brings a set of considerate, adjustable functions. Amazon has used a significant insight
into the gamers’ psyche and developed the Recall Mode. It allows for a pause at any chosen second in order to record what’s just happened on your run. The time span of the recorded footage should be selected in advance and varies between 30 seconds and 5 minutes up to the moment of halt. Thus said, one can use the classic “start-and-stop” mode instead.
The recording platform carries along a list of customization perks with which the users can refine their slices of surge. After they have recorded gameplay in a supported title the device will directly prompt them into the GameOn app where they can trim down and edit footage of up to 3 minutes while still having the possibility to insert intro and outro selfie videos. The final material can be shared to the player’s GameOn profile page or onto other platforms like Reddit, Facebook, and Discord.
GameOn also integrates game-specific challenges designed to build a stronger gaming community. By taking part in the Featured Challenges your videos will get voted for by fellow gamers and ranked later on. The best bits are going to earn digital badges.
GameOn already supports a number of titles way beyond the thousand mark: PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, as well as titles by Playrix (Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom) and Square Enix (FFBE War of the Visions, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe). A further widening of the supported game titles is expected. Yet the application is only available to US audiences.
