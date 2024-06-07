Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and rest of the gang show up in mosaic-like pictures before Unpacked

By
1comment
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and every other product expected at Unpacked show up in mosaic-like pictures
Smartphone companies don't like it when their products are leaked before the official launch and sometimes take steps against leakers to deter them from killing the mystery around their unreleased devices. Perhaps to avoid having to deal with anything of that sort, ace leaker Evan Blass has found a clever way to give us a glimpse of the Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch Series 7, and Ring.

Companies have their own funny way of doing things, which explains why Samsung casually leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 a couple of days back and even showed us a picture of the Galaxy Ring at the January Galaxy Unpacked, but it can't stand leakers doing the same.

To avoid getting in Samsung's crosshair, Even Blass has posted fragmented images of all the products that the South Korean giant is expected to announce on July 10, which is when the next Unpacked will likely take place.

Since the pictures are so pixelated, you cannot make out the finer details, but they do give us a broad overview of what the devices will look like. Besides, we know from other leaks what each of these products is going to look like, and these images are more of a confirmation of those rumors, assuming they are a pixelated version of Samsung's official marketing images.



The Fold 6, for instance, is going to have a boxy design with sharp edges, while the Flip 6 is going to largely look like the Flip 5, but might turn out to be a little thicker to accommodate a larger battery.



The images also show the two watches that Samsung will announce next month: the Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, which will have a new design and will probably be positioned as an Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor.


Lastly, we get to see the Galaxy Ring, Samsung's first finger-based wearable for monitoring health.

Since not all tipsters are as considerate as Blass, we will likely see higher-resolution images of the products in the days leading up to the event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy devices can now use the Magic Editor via the Google Photos app
Samsung Galaxy devices can now use the Magic Editor via the Google Photos app
2024 Apple Design Awards go to 14 ingenious apps and games
2024 Apple Design Awards go to 14 ingenious apps and games
Little known feature quickly compares Apple Maps route with one created by Google Maps
Little known feature quickly compares Apple Maps route with one created by Google Maps
WhatsApp beta tests smarter status update ranking
WhatsApp beta tests smarter status update ranking
Google's already awesome Pixel 8a is made even awesomer by this sweet new Amazon deal
Google's already awesome Pixel 8a is made even awesomer by this sweet new Amazon deal
Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless