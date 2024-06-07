Galaxy Z Fold 6 and rest of the gang show up in mosaic-like pictures before Unpacked
Up Next:
Smartphone companies don't like it when their products are leaked before the official launch and sometimes take steps against leakers to deter them from killing the mystery around their unreleased devices. Perhaps to avoid having to deal with anything of that sort, ace leaker Evan Blass has found a clever way to give us a glimpse of the Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch Series 7, and Ring.
To avoid getting in Samsung's crosshair, Even Blass has posted fragmented images of all the products that the South Korean giant is expected to announce on July 10, which is when the next Unpacked will likely take place.
The Fold 6, for instance, is going to have a boxy design with sharp edges, while the Flip 6 is going to largely look like the Flip 5, but might turn out to be a little thicker to accommodate a larger battery.
The images also show the two watches that Samsung will announce next month: the Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, which will have a new design and will probably be positioned as an Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor.
Lastly, we get to see the Galaxy Ring, Samsung's first finger-based wearable for monitoring health.
Since not all tipsters are as considerate as Blass, we will likely see higher-resolution images of the products in the days leading up to the event.
Companies have their own funny way of doing things, which explains why Samsung casually leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 a couple of days back and even showed us a picture of the Galaxy Ring at the January Galaxy Unpacked, but it can't stand leakers doing the same.
To avoid getting in Samsung's crosshair, Even Blass has posted fragmented images of all the products that the South Korean giant is expected to announce on July 10, which is when the next Unpacked will likely take place.
Since the pictures are so pixelated, you cannot make out the finer details, but they do give us a broad overview of what the devices will look like. Besides, we know from other leaks what each of these products is going to look like, and these images are more of a confirmation of those rumors, assuming they are a pixelated version of Samsung's official marketing images.
The Fold 6, for instance, is going to have a boxy design with sharp edges, while the Flip 6 is going to largely look like the Flip 5, but might turn out to be a little thicker to accommodate a larger battery.
The images also show the two watches that Samsung will announce next month: the Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, which will have a new design and will probably be positioned as an Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor.
Lastly, we get to see the Galaxy Ring, Samsung's first finger-based wearable for monitoring health.
Since not all tipsters are as considerate as Blass, we will likely see higher-resolution images of the products in the days leading up to the event.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: