Galaxy Z Fold 4 price dramatically slashed for productivity nuts

If you are at that point in your life where endless smartphone scrolls feel more like a recurring poor decision than the best cheap source of dopamine but you are realistic enough to know that quitting this modern gadget is not the answer, you, my friend, need a productivity-oriented phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The stars are aligned for you as the foldable device has fallen to its lowest price to date.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a phone-tablet hybrid and while the large 7.6-inch inner screen is perfect for using Facebook, Instagram, and X, there's so much more you can do on this phone than a smartphone with just one screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 12gB 256GB

7.6 inches 120Hz OLED inner screen | 6.2 inches 120Hz OLED outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP+12MP+10MP 3x rear cameras | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front camera | 4,400mAh battery
$529 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone is built for multitasking, so you can have multiple apps open at the same time and while I won't judge you if you think being able to use all your social media accounts is the dream use case, I trust you to do better than that.

You can have a glance at your inbox and the top headlines of the day at the same time. You can position the device like a laptop for typing long emails. You can read books in the dual-column mode. When the phone is folded halfway, you even get a cursor on the screen. 

Outside of these novel experiences, you get modern specs like a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display camera. The phone is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and has 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. The rear triple camera system is adequate for most users.

The Fold 4 usually retails for $1,799 but Amazon is selling it for $529 less than that at the moment. That's the lowest the price has ever dipped and brings the phone into the same ballpark as conventional flagships. 

