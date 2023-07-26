Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 5: what's in the box?
If you live for surprises and enjoy the thrill of the unknown, well, this article might not be your cup of tea. But if you're eager to know what goodies are packed alongside your brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then read on!

Let's dive into what you'll find in the box alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest clamshell foldable by Samsung.

What's included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 box?


  • First and foremost, the shining star itself, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • A USB-C cable, because who doesn't need more cables in their life?
  • A SIM tray ejector for those moments when you just need one
  • And, of course, some paperwork because every technological adventure begins with paperwork, right?

Unfortunately, that is it. You might feel like the unboxing experience is missing a bit of sparkle, but the Flip 5 is here to impress in its own way. You'll receive just the essentials - the device itself, a USB-C cable, and a few miscellaneous items like the SIM tray ejector and paperwork to set up your new smartphone.

What's missing from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 box?


  • A power adapter, so you can find a charging solution that suits your fancy
  • No free headphones either, sorry to break it to you
  • And lastly, a fancy case is a no-show. The Flip 5 prefers to flaunt its stylish design au naturel

Once upon a time, when you bought a new phone, it came with a charger, headphones, and a fancy case - a complete package! But those days are gone.

Nowadays, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's power adapter is sold separately, like many other flagship smartphones. Free headphones are no longer part of the deal either. And while the Flip 5 may be considered a fashion statement, it doesn't come with a fancy case in the box. Times have changed.

