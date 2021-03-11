Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Save $100 on a Galaxy Watch Active2 right now!

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 11, 2021, 2:49 AM
Save $100 on a Galaxy Watch Active2 right now!
One of the most comfortable and sleek Samsung smartwatches -- the Galaxy Watch Active2 -- is on sale right now with a $100 discount. The LTE version of the watch usually costs around $399 but for a limited time, you can get one for $299 at Best Buy.
If you don’t want to be tied to the Apple ecosystem yet want a true smartwatch that is comfortable to wear, has reliable performance and a beautiful screen, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is the right choice for you. It features a sleek and stylish design, with a beautiful AMOLED screen, and it’s very comfortable to wear. You can also read our full Galaxy Watch Active2 review.

As for the bells and whistles, this LTE version can do lots of things. You can leave your phone behind and still be able to call, text, use Samsung pay, or stream Spotify or YouTube right from your wrist. You won’t miss any notification, too. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
 

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with great activity and sleep tracking features. You can manually start a wide variety of exercises: arm curls, arm extensions, back extensions, bench press, burpees, circuit training, crunches, deadlifts, ellipticals, exercise bikes, these and other exercises performed at the gym are available.

Sleep tracking is also very accurate and you get a detailed breakdown of different stages of sleep, as well as the amount of deep sleep you got, and how many times you woke up. The sleep tracking only drains about 5% battery overnight, so this is quite good. Speaking of battery life, the Galaxy Watch Active2 can last up to two full days! Take this, Apple Watch!

