Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?

Let's talk materials – what sets the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic apart?









The regular Galaxy Watch 6 tips the scales at almost half the weight of its Classic counterpart. However, these smartwatches won't be entering any heavyweight competitions. In fact, when you add up their weights, they come in at less than 100 grams (3.5oz) combined. The regular Galaxy Watch 6 tips the scales at almost half the weight of its Classic counterpart. However, these smartwatches won't be entering any heavyweight competitions. In fact, when you add up their weights, they come in at less than 100 grams (3.5oz) combined.











Although stainless steel might pack more ounces, it's got the brawn to stand the test of time, and if you need your watch to pass it, you should go for the Watch 6 Classic.





Other than that, both versions share the same dance floor, rocking Scratch-resistant glass (Sapphire) on the display and offering a bouquet of band options. You can choose from 5 different band types, including Sport, Extreme Sport, Fabric, Hybrid Leather T, and Hybrid Leather D, all available in different colors.

What is the difference between Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic sizes?

This isn't a one-size-fits-all situation – there's a sibling pair for both the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm), flaunting a 1.5-inch display, and the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) with a slightly smaller 1.3-inch display. If the Classic tickles your fancy, you can go big with the Watch 6 Classic (47mm) and its 1.5-inch display, or opt for the Classic 6 (43mm) with a 1.3-inch display.









The Watch 6 slides in with a slimmer profile and a 20% larger screen, compared to the



Now, onto the Watch 6 Classic – it's also embracing a larger display, a whole 20% bigger than its forerunner, the



The rotating bezel makes it easy to reach apps, stats, and more. It helps you move around screens and stuff with better accuracy. It's also good when your fingers are sweaty or you're wearing gloves. And that satisfying click when you turn it beats just touching the screen any day. The Watch 6 slides in with a slimmer profile and a 20% larger screen, compared to the Watch 5 , all thanks to the sleeker bezel. The bezel of the Watch 6 has been slimmed down by 30% for a more elegant look.Now, onto the Watch 6 Classic – it's also embracing a larger display, a whole 20% bigger than its forerunner, the Watch 4 Classic . Here's the twist: the rotating bezel is 15% slimmer, not 30% like the static Watch 6 bezel since it's got to house that cool rotating mechanism: one of the reasons the Watch 6 Classic (47mm) is bigger than the Watch 6 (44mm) although they have the same display size.The rotating bezel makes it easy to reach apps, stats, and more. It helps you move around screens and stuff with better accuracy. It's also good when your fingers are sweaty or you're wearing gloves. And that satisfying click when you turn it beats just touching the screen any day.



So if you have a smaller wrist size, you might discover that the 40mm option of the Watch 6 suits you best, and if you have larger wrists, you could gravitate towards the Watch 6 Classic available in the 47mm version.

Conclusion





To sum it up, if you're aiming for a reliable smartwatch that's lightweight, boasts a stylish design, and packs all the necessary features for monitoring activities, health, sleep, and more, then the go-to choice would be the Galaxy Watch 6. On the other hand, if you're after a more upscale vibe, appreciate the timeless rotating bezel design, and desire a watch that's exceptionally durable, thanks to its stainless steel case that can withstand the trials of time, then your best bet is the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: save up to $250 with trade it Trade-in your old smartwatch and receive up to $250 in trade-in credit $250 off (63%) Trade-in $149 99 $399 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: save up to $250 with trade-in! The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300, but with a generous $250 trade-in offer, you can get it for just $49.99 if you receive the maximum trade-in amount. $250 off (83%) Trade-in $49 99 $299 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: score a free Fabric Band and a $50 gift card The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is up for grabs at Amazon with a $50 gift card and a free Fabric Band! $100 off (20%) Gift Buy at Amazon



If you still wonder which one is the right one for you, and price, materials, and size make no difference for your choice, make sure to check out our reviews of the If you still wonder which one is the right one for you, and price, materials, and size make no difference for your choice, make sure to check out our reviews of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic and get yourself the one that fits perfectly, not only to your wrist but to your lifestyle.

But hey, if cash isn't cramping your style and you're all about getting the watch that vibes with you, keep scrolling – we're about to dish out the details on the materials in the Galaxy Watch 6 Series.First things first, the watches are made out of different materials. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in an aluminum case, while the Watch 6 Classic rocks a stainless steel one. Think of it like this: aluminum is your light-as-a-feather option (considering aluminum is about one-third of the weight of stainless steel), while stainless steel brings muscle.