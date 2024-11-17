Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is down to a genuinely tempting price

Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB 14.6 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | S Pen Stylus | MicroSD slot | Samsung DeX | Dual rear cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99

You get a big and beautiful 14.6-inch OLED screen with a silky smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for gaming and entertainment. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which you can count on to keep up with your dozens of open tabs and multiple background apps.If your work is not resource-intensive, this device can even replace your laptop. And while it's no workstation, it's surely the next best thing, thanks to DeX, Samsung's desktop-like interface for supercharging productivity. Apple could never.Samsung stuffed the tablet with a large 11,200mAh battery so it should easily last you a work day and then some if you use your tablets all day or multiple days if you only use your slates for reading and recreation every now and then like yours truly.Two other things that will make you fall for this tablet are a dedicated microSD slot for expanding storage and a free stylus.The 256GBusually retails for $1,199.99 but at the moment, Best Buy has shaved $300 off its price and is selling it for only $899.99. This makes it several hundred dollars cheaper than the tablets that were released after it.The device will be supported by Samsung for four more years. It comes with a range of AI features from transcription to Circle to Search.The bottom line is that while theis a bit too 2023 to set anyone's hair on fire, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to spend sensibly without compromising on specs.