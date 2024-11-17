Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is down to a genuinely tempting price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal
If you want a do-it-all tablet but don't want to scare the living daylights out of your budget, Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Released a year ago, the Tab S9 Ultra is indistinguishable from a top 2024 tablet in day-to-day use. 

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB

14.6 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | S Pen Stylus | MicroSD slot | Samsung DeX | Dual rear cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

You get a big and beautiful 14.6-inch OLED screen with a silky smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for gaming and entertainment. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which you can count on to keep up with your dozens of open tabs and multiple background apps.

If your work is not resource-intensive, this device can even replace your laptop. And while it's no workstation, it's surely the next best thing, thanks to DeX, Samsung's desktop-like interface for supercharging productivity. Apple could never.

Samsung stuffed the tablet with a large 11,200mAh battery so it should easily last you a work day and then some if you use your tablets all day or multiple days if you only use your slates for reading and recreation every now and then like yours truly.

Two other things that will make you fall for this tablet are a dedicated microSD slot for expanding storage and a free stylus.

The 256GB Tab S9 Ultra usually retails for $1,199.99 but at the moment, Best Buy has shaved $300 off its price and is selling it for only $899.99. This makes it several hundred dollars cheaper than the tablets that were released after it.

The device will be supported by Samsung for four more years. It comes with a range of AI features from transcription to Circle to Search.

The bottom line is that while the Tab S9 Ultra is a bit too 2023 to set anyone's hair on fire, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to spend sensibly without compromising on specs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless