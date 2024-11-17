Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is down to a genuinely tempting price
If you want a do-it-all tablet but don't want to scare the living daylights out of your budget, Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Released a year ago, the Tab S9 Ultra is indistinguishable from a top 2024 tablet in day-to-day use.
You get a big and beautiful 14.6-inch OLED screen with a silky smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for gaming and entertainment. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which you can count on to keep up with your dozens of open tabs and multiple background apps.
Samsung stuffed the tablet with a large 11,200mAh battery so it should easily last you a work day and then some if you use your tablets all day or multiple days if you only use your slates for reading and recreation every now and then like yours truly.
The 256GB Tab S9 Ultra usually retails for $1,199.99 but at the moment, Best Buy has shaved $300 off its price and is selling it for only $899.99. This makes it several hundred dollars cheaper than the tablets that were released after it.
The device will be supported by Samsung for four more years. It comes with a range of AI features from transcription to Circle to Search.
If your work is not resource-intensive, this device can even replace your laptop. And while it's no workstation, it's surely the next best thing, thanks to DeX, Samsung's desktop-like interface for supercharging productivity. Apple could never.
Two other things that will make you fall for this tablet are a dedicated microSD slot for expanding storage and a free stylus.
The bottom line is that while the Tab S9 Ultra is a bit too 2023 to set anyone's hair on fire, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to spend sensibly without compromising on specs.
