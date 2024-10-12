Galaxy S24 FE is free at Verizon with no trade-in or expensive plan requirement





The Galaxy S24 FE was released only recently and starts at $649.99. This makes it hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Thewas released only recently and starts at $649.99. This makes it hundreds of dollars cheaper than the top flagship phones of 2024 even though it's about as capable as its much pricier rivals.





Galaxy S24 FE 128GB 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen | 4nm Exynos 2400e | Triple camera system | 4,700mAh battery | AI features $650 off (100%) $0 $649 99 Buy at Verizon





Galaxy S24 FE without paying a dime. If you want to grab one for free, Verizon is running an offer that lets both new and existing customers walk away with awithout paying a dime.





Best of all, unlike most carrier deals, you aren't required to trade in an old or used device. Sometimes free does translate to free!





I know what you are thinking: Verizon must expect me to sign up for their most expensive plan to be eligible for this deal, right? Nope. Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate all qualify for the offer.





If you don't know the drill, the discount will be applied as bill credits over 36 months and you must maintain eligibility to continue receiving them. You will also have to add a new line.





The fine print also indicates that you will be able to save on the phone even if you don't go for one of the three plans mentioned before, but this is not confirmed.





The Galaxy S24 FE is a flagship-level handset with fast performance, large display, AI features, and impressive battery life. It cuts corners in the right places.





The phone will get seven years of operating system and security updates, so it's going to last you a long time. This deal is so good that I'd go for it even if I didn't need a new phone just because of the sheer value it offers.