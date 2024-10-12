See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S24 FE is free at Verizon with no trade-in or expensive plan requirement

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Free Galaxy S24 FE
Who says prices always go up? While the skeptics around you might have you convinced that things always get worse, Samsung proved otherwise by pricing the latest FE model below the first FE phone. So, how much do the two phones cost? Well, it doesn't matter, because right now, you can score a free Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 FE was released only recently and starts at $649.99. This makes it hundreds of dollars cheaper than the top flagship phones of 2024 even though it's about as capable as its much pricier rivals.

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB

6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen | 4nm Exynos 2400e | Triple camera system | 4,700mAh battery | AI features
$650 off (100%)
$0
$649 99
Buy at Verizon

If you want to grab one for free, Verizon is running an offer that lets both new and existing customers walk away with a Galaxy S24 FE without paying a dime.

Best of all, unlike most carrier deals, you aren't required to trade in an old or used device. Sometimes free does translate to free!

I know what you are thinking: Verizon must expect me to sign up for their most expensive plan to be eligible for this deal, right? Nope. Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate all qualify for the offer. 

If you don't know the drill, the discount will be applied as bill credits over 36 months and you must maintain eligibility to continue receiving them. You will also have to add a new line.

The fine print also indicates that you will be able to save on the phone even if you don't go for one of the three plans mentioned before, but this is not confirmed.  

The Galaxy S24 FE is a flagship-level handset with fast performance, large display, AI features, and impressive battery life. It cuts corners in the right places.

The phone will get seven years of operating system and security updates, so it's going to last you a long time. This deal is so good that I'd go for it even if I didn't need a new phone just because of the sheer value it offers. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info

Latest News

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless