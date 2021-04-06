Free video editor, easy to learn, works online — InVideo

Advertorial by InVideo: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Well, why not check out InVideo?









If you need some extra footage to spruce up your own content, InVideo is connected to various royalty-free libraries to provide hundreds and thousands of clips, still images, and music to add to your project. As for text, there are enough styles and fonts for you to absolutely get lost into.







Cloud-based on your side

Since it’s entirely browser-based, you don’t need to worry about moving your projects from one device to another. Just log in through whatever computer or tablet you have on hand and you will be able to pick up your work from where you left it.



The interface is optimized for work on big screens — if you wish to edit videos on your phone, you can check out the excellent app Filmr, available for both Android and iOS. It works around the same concept of being quick, easy, fun, and effective at making your next best video.





You can check out InVideo for free and sign up for premium to remove watermarks and unlock the full library of templates and effects.













Nowadays, if you want to get anything off the ground, you are going to need at least a minimum skill in video editing. Be it your small business, your cooking channel, or your dog’s Instagram account — since the competition is fierce, your content needs that extra bling, that extra polish to make it shine.But what do you do when you just don’t have the time to learn new video editing skills? Or you don’t have the hardware to run powerful and expensive video editors?InVideo is a web-based video editor, which means it works entirely in your browser — you just need to visit a website.Creating a clip with InVideo can be pretty quick and painless — there are tons of templates ready to go. That’s with effects, transitions, pop-in text — everything you need to get the message across in a stylish way. All you need to do is replace the placeholders with your own pictures and videos, and then add your own text.InVideo templates come in 16:9, 1:1, and 9:16 formats. This means you can make anything from a viral TikTok to a YouTube video — stories, how-tos, collages, and ads.