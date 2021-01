Discovery+ launches in the US, here is how to claim a free year through Verizon

Discovery+ is a brand new streaming service that just went live in the United States. It offers access to more than 55,000 episodes from channels like HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, and The Discovery Channel.At launch, the streaming service has only 50+ original titles, but more are expected to be added in the coming months. As far as the price goes, customers have two choices at their disposal: $4.99 and $6.99. The cheaper tier is ad-supports, which means that you'll pay $4.99 and get to watch all Discovery+ content but ads will be playing from time to time. The second tier is the same as the cheaper one sans that ads part.No matter which tier customers choose, they will be able to add five profiles to their accounts and watch content on four different devices at the same time. If you're not living in the US, you'll have to be patient as the streaming service will expand to other countries in the next few months.If you do live in the US and you're also a Verizon customer, then you can get one free year of Discovery+, here is how. First off, if you're on a Verizon unlimited plan, you'll get either 6 months or 12 months of free Discovery+.If you have one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited, then you're eligible for 12 months of Discovery+. However, if you have one line on Verizon Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, or Start Unlimited plan, you'll only get half of that.Customers who switch to Verizon Unlimited or upgrade to Unlimited also qualify for this offer. Finally, those who switch to a Fios or 5G Home Internet plan are eligible for 12 months of free Discovery+ as well. If you meet any of these requirements, then all you need to do is add Discovery+ to your account. Make sure to head to the Discovery+ landing page on Verizon's website for more detail about the deal.