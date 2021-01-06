Discovery+ launches in the US, here is how to claim a free year through Verizon
At launch, the streaming service has only 50+ original titles, but more are expected to be added in the coming months. As far as the price goes, customers have two choices at their disposal: $4.99 and $6.99. The cheaper tier is ad-supports, which means that you'll pay $4.99 and get to watch all Discovery+ content but ads will be playing from time to time. The second tier is the same as the cheaper one sans that ads part.
If you do live in the US and you're also a Verizon customer, then you can get one free year of Discovery+, here is how. First off, if you're on a Verizon unlimited plan, you'll get either 6 months or 12 months of free Discovery+.
Customers who switch to Verizon Unlimited or upgrade to Unlimited also qualify for this offer. Finally, those who switch to a Fios or 5G Home Internet plan are eligible for 12 months of free Discovery+ as well. If you meet any of these requirements, then all you need to do is add Discovery+ to your account. Make sure to head to the Discovery+ landing page on Verizon's website for more detail about the deal.