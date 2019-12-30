Four selfie cameras: Vivo's new patent redefines weird
Vivo’s patent doesn’t actually say what functionality its designs may offer, which raises the question- why exactly would you need four selfie cameras? A few possibilities come to mind: the difference in position between the cameras could make for better 3D depth mapping, or perhaps some clever stitching software could make for pseudo-wide-angle groupies.
Unfortunately, the cause for multiple selfie camera seems like an uphill battle thus far. Current phones have no trouble with depth sensing, and even the S10 Plus’s double cutout doesn’t offer any special functionality.
Of course, the patent isn’t proof that Vivo is developing such a phone or ever will, it’ll likely be a tough sell. At the very least, it’s an interesting idea that pushes the boundaries of the current mobile landscape.
