Forget about "Hey Google," now you can just "Look and Talk" to Google Assistant





While the traditional way many of us are accustomed to is to call out "Hey Google," users of the Google Nest Hub Max can now just walk over to it and look at it. As of today, that will be enough for Google Assistant to start listening for your commands, creating a more natural engagement between the human user and the virtual assistant.





For now, this functionality has been announced to be available only to users of the Nest Hub Max, who are based in the US, but it's reasonable for us to expect this feature to trickle onto more devices, perhaps even smartphones like the Pixel 6 , later on.













This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates...