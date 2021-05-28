$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

May 28, 2021, 8:04 AM
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
When it comes to foldable phones, it’s still the wild west out there. Tech giants are still trying to nail the right form factor and the way users want to interact with a notebook-shaped handheld. Microsoft’s Surface Duo is definitely one of the more unique takes on the concept.

Instead of trying to make one big seamless display, the Surface Duo actually emphasizes the fact that you can fit two screens inside its flaps. The user interface does not shy away from this and you are best off treating the Surface Duo as a dual-screen phone, which can run apps and settings side by side.

Some people find this awkward, others love the type of “PC lite” experience they get.

It’s also a positive that the Surface Duo looks and feels so pristine — it’s super thin and its clean metal shell provides a kind of a “premium laptop in your pocket” quality.

What’s that? You can’t find a good foldable phone under $1,000? Well, Best Buy has you covered

$400 off Surface Duo, $150 off Surface Earbuds!


Microsoft Surface Duo

- 128 GB, with activation

$450 off (32%)
$949 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Duo

- 256 GB, with activation

$450 off (30%)
$1049 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Duo

- 128 GB, unlocked

$400 off (29%)
$999 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Duo

- 256 GB, unlocked

$400 off (27%)
$1099 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best buy is currently running a promo (until the 30th of June) where you can nab yourself an unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo for $400 off! Activate the phone with a carrier upon purchase and save an extra $50.

Or, to put it simply, a 128 GB Surface Duo will cost you as low as $949.99, while the 256 GB model is down to $1,049.99.

If you want to add a pair of true wireless earbuds to your purchase — the promo includes Microsoft's Surface Earbuds! If you put them in the basket with a Surface Duo, you get the earphones for the price of $49.99 — $150 off their usual pricing.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

- when bought with Surface Duo

$150 off (75%)
$49 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Want to see them for yourself? This promo is available both online and in-store.

Visit a local BestBuy and shop safely


Best Buy locations are open, where regulations permit, and follow strict safety procedures. Just check in with your Best Buy host on arrival and you will be paired up with a team member who will meet your needs ASAP. No crowds, no lines. Check local store working hours here.

Alternatively, you can shop confidently online, with services such as same-day delivery, next-day delivery, or curbside pickup. The Best Buy team of experts will be ready to help you or answer any questions via a remote support session at your convenience.

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
$800 eBay $950 BestBuy $1000 Microsoft
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

