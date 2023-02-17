Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

First generation Apple Pencil drops below $80

Apple Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
First generation Apple Pencil drops below $80
There is at least one clear benefit to rocking a slightly older device - compatible accessories tend to be a lot cheaper. And when it comes to tablets, the latter can be equal parts necessary and costly… especially if you own an iPad.

For example, if you have an iPad and want to make the most out of it, you would need a cover / case and a stylus at the very least. Luckily, those with less-premium iPads don’t need the latest iteration of the Apple Pencil. On the contrary, they must opt for the first generation Apple Pencil, which is currently enjoying a solid 20% discount over at Best Buy.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

1st Generation, Lightning Port, USB-C to Pencil Adapter included. Compatible with older Lighting Port iPads and the newest vanilla iPad 2022.
$20 off (20%)
$79
$99
Buy at BestBuy


The 1st gen. Apple Pencil normally retails for $99, but, with this recent price cut, it has fallen below the $80 mark. This is still more than what you would pay for the best cheap Apple Pencil alternatives. However, if you are looking for the smoothest iPad experience, an Apple Pencil is second to none.

It should be noted that the first generation Apple Pencil cannot attach magnetically to the iPad, but must be charged via a Lightning Port. This limits its compatibility significantly, but Apple has included a USB-C dongle in the box.

For reference, the first generation Apple Pencil is supported by the older vanilla iPad models (6th / 7th / 8th / 9th Generation), the iPad Air (3rd Generation), the iPad Pro 12.9" (1st / 2nd Generation), the iPad Pro 10.5”, the iPad Pro 9.7", and the iPad Mini (5th Generation). As you can see, these are all older iPad models.

Nevertheless, there is notably one brand new iPad that works solely with the older generation Apple Pencil. We are referring to the entry-level iPad (2022), one of the best tablets to buy in 2023. If you own one, there is no Apple alternative.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless