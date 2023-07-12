Fetch the coolest clamshell Motorola Razr+ for an impressive discount

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
We are in the final hours of Amazon's annual Prime Day, meaning you don't have much longer to decide on the phone you want to get. Foldable phones are all the rage these days but their prices are a little hard to stomach. Clamshell phones are the better option if you don't want to spend close to $2,000 on a bendable handset. One of the best flip phones, the Motorola Razr Plus, is $100 off right now, bringing the price down to under $1,000.

Phones continue to get better and kind of boring. Yes, the top Samsung and Apple phones take super detailed photos, but the changes are so incremental that you'd have to look really hard to even notice them, let alone appreciate them.

If those kinds of changes don't interest you, the Razr+ should definitely be on your radar. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it has a large (by foldable standards) 3.6 inches outer screen that doesn't just show time and notifications. It also lets you reply to texts and run full versions of many apps, so it's actually useful.

It can also be positioned like a laptop to let you do things you can't do on a regular phone, such as watching cartoons (why not?) hands-free. 

Motorola Razr Plus 8GB 256GB

6.9 inches 165Hz,screen | 3.6 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | 12MP + 13MP rear cameras | 30W wired charging | 5W wireless charging | 3,800 mAh
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The main screen is 6.9 inches and has an industry-leading refresh rate of 165Hz for glossy visuals and smooth scrolling. 

The phone can fold flat and though the main screen has a slight crease, it's unlikely to bother you unless you obsess over it. It also offers dust resistance, which is something that the Flip 4 doesn't have.

The Razr Plus' dual rear camera has a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide unit and it does a pretty good job in most situations and won't let you down. 

The phone is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has at least 8GB of RAM, so everything runs smoothly. The 3,800mAh battery lasts all day.

The base Razr Plus with 256GB of RAM goes for $999.99 but you can save $100 on it right now. That's a generous discount, considering the phone came out not too long ago. You should consider it if you are bored with the slab form factor and want a sleek new phone with smooth performance.

