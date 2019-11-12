iOS Apps

Facebook covertly uses your iPhone's camera while you're browsing your feed

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 2:34 PM
UPDATE: Facebook issued a fix that addresses the camera bug, the company told The Verge. The updated Facebook app now available in the App Store should contain the fix, so make sure to download it right away.

It looks like Facebook doesn't play fair with some of its users. If you're using an iPhone when you're scrolling through your Facebook news feed, you might want to pay attention to its camera, as the app is reportedly using this piece of hardware without your knowledge.

Discovered by Joshua Maddux, the issue only affects iPhones running iOS 13.2.2, so if your iPhone hasn't been updated or you're using an Android smartphone, you should be safe. The Next Web reports that it's been able to reproduce the issue, which seems to affect only certain iPhones.

Judging by its behavior, this appears to be no more than a bug, which we hope will be addressed by Facebook sooner rather than later. If you're using an iPhone powered by iOS 13.2.2, you might notice that the camera feed is shown in a small sliver on the left side of the screen right after you open a photo in the app and swipe down.

 
Now, as Maddux suggests, even though he wasn't able to reproduce the bug on iPhones running iOS 12, it doesn't mean that it might not be there, it's just that it's not visible. Although we believe this is a bug, it's unclear if this is the intended behavior of the software.

The important thing is that you can prevent it from happening by revoking Facebook's access to your iPhone's camera. When camera permission is disabled, iOS will automatically prevent Facebook from accessing the camera, so you should be safe in theory.

11 Comments

Atrixboyyy
Reply

1. Atrixboyyy

Posts: 616; Member since: Nov 03, 2011

Isn't that the camera quick access feature where you swipe from the left and it opens your camera? Seems like a bug is opening it or keeping it open...

posted on 2 days ago, 2:57 PM

tbreezy
Reply

2. tbreezy

Posts: 123; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Not a great year for Facebook.

posted on 2 days ago, 3:03 PM

ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Reply

3. ZEUS.the.thunder.god

Posts: 1163; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

I doubt it's a bug. Facebook is one of the worst companies to ever exist. They can't stop stealing info without consent and then Mark.s**t.zuckerberg would go on an apology tour. I'm glad I got rid of my facebook account. Couldn't be happier.

posted on 2 days ago, 4:41 PM

Whitedot
Reply

4. Whitedot

Posts: 859; Member since: Sep 26, 2017

A bug. Accident. Safest OS on planet.

posted on 2 days ago, 6:35 PM

AlienKiss
Reply

10. AlienKiss

Posts: 243; Member since: May 21, 2019

The number one reason I started learning about rooting Android phones was to delete fb :)) Anything that runs on 1s and 0s and has a internet connection isn't safe. It doesn't really matter what OS you're using. You just have to know where to look. Digital security 101.

posted on yesterday, 3:12 AM

JRPG_Guy
Reply

5. JRPG_Guy

Posts: 148; Member since: Jan 13, 2019

Not even surprising

posted on 2 days ago, 6:54 PM

CDexterWard
Reply

6. CDexterWard

Posts: 97; Member since: Feb 05, 2018

Although I can't directly prove it, I am just going to lay the blame on Zucky because he and his trash company still seem to have a lot of privacy surprises in their collective closet

posted on 2 days ago, 7:02 PM

ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Reply

7. ZEUS.the.thunder.god

Posts: 1163; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

It's been proven countless times. They sell your personal information without consent. Zucky is a pathetic human being.

posted on 2 days ago, 7:25 PM

maherk
Reply

8. maherk

Posts: 7007; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Tons of proofs showing American companies abusing the system and spying on their costumers, yet the US with no evidence is assuring us that Huawei is evil and are spying on their costumers.

posted on 2 days ago, 9:29 PM

koioz
Reply

9. koioz

Posts: 179; Member since: Nov 29, 2018

This is a small deal. ios is still the best and most secure OS. It will be fixed on the next update.

posted on yesterday, 1:21 AM

sunnyfpy
Reply

11. sunnyfpy

Posts: 290; Member since: May 12, 2013

Facebook=Spybook

posted on yesterday, 6:31 AM

view all comments
