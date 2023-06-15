Facebook updates enhance reels creation, audience growth, and content monetizing















Another aspect Facebook has improved is audience growth. Any Facebook user can switch to Professional Mode and become a creator. ProMode creators can appear in the 'Creators to Follow' unit on the feed, increasing their chances of being discovered by more people. Moreover, when ProMode creators comment on public posts, a follow button may appear alongside their name, allowing them to attract new followers through conversations.



And, of course, if you want to be a creator, you are probably interested in how to monetize your content. The new update lowered some of the monetization eligibility requirements, and creators now need to have garnered 500 followers over the past 30 days to qualify for monetization, compared to the previous requirement of 1,000 followers in 60 days. This trend of expanding income opportunities aligns with



YouTube's recent adjustments



Additionally, creators can now cross-post Instagram-branded content reels and stories to Facebook, enabling them to amplify the reach and impact of their campaigns. Alongside this, Facebook plans to initiate a limited test where select creators can monetize reels that incorporate licensed music from the Facebook Audio Library.



Facebook's objective is clear: to entice more creators to the platform by simplifying content production, enabling monetization, and fostering the growth of followers. Most new updates are available only for users in ProMode, but the company is saying that they hope to bring them more broadly over time.