Facebook tests new app for prisoner re-integration into society







This is a product of Facebook's Equity Team, which was founded last year for the purpose of supporting marginalized communities through the platform and challenging racial bias, among other things. In an ambitious blog post announcement back in September last year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri laid out his hopes for the new team, calling for better inclusivity, algorithm fairness, and eliminating bias, harassment, and hate in Instagram's future.



Whether we will ever see Re-Entry published in app stores or not, it's a commendable initiative on Instagram's part, as the difficulty of starting a new life in a new community can seem like an insurmountable challenge for many former inmates.

On a side note, we also found out recently that Mosseri is heading the development of an " Instagram for Kids ," following in the footsteps of Facebook's Messenger Kids created back in 2017. Instagram is certainly pushing lately towards expanding its user base and reaching out to new groups. As reported by 9to5Mac, it turns out Facebook has been experimenting with a a brand new app concept called Re-Entry, whose sole purpose is to facilitate released prisoners' re-integration into normal society. Although Facebook quickly removed the notification from public view, admitting that it was only meant for internal testing, we know that they are at least considering a potentially useful re-socialization system for ex-prisoners.

Some Instagram users have caught on lately that parent company Facebook had something up its sleeve when they started seeing a strange notification in their feed titled “preparing for life after prison with community support.”