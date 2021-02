Facebook is developing new Messenger features to protect minors

The social network is taking things a step further, working on new Messenger features to protect minors in particular.



“In addition, we’re developing more innovative features that use activity across our platforms to prevent harm or abuse before it happens. For example, we use behavioral signals like an adult sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18 to share safety notices, identify and remove potentially harmful accounts and protect minors,” reads part of the blog post.



There’s no information on when these new Messenger features would be arriving, but the desire to protect our kids from online creeps is commendable.

Facebook wants to make the internet a safer place, especially for minors. In commemoration of this year’s Safer Internet Day, the company reminded everyone in a blog post about Messenger’s privacy features and also elaborated on what’s currently in the works.Last year, Facebook introduced a pack of safety features in Messenger, aimed to protect users from scams and abuse. These include more detailed message requests, Safety notices that provide tips to educate people on spotting suspicious activity, a limit on message forwarding (a message can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time), and new ways to report abuse or harassment.