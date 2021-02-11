Facebook is developing new Messenger features to protect minors
Last year, Facebook introduced a pack of safety features in Messenger, aimed to protect users from scams and abuse. These include more detailed message requests, Safety notices that provide tips to educate people on spotting suspicious activity, a limit on message forwarding (a message can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time), and new ways to report abuse or harassment.
The social network is taking things a step further, working on new Messenger features to protect minors in particular.
There’s no information on when these new Messenger features would be arriving, but the desire to protect our kids from online creeps is commendable.