Facebook's new Android app offers users free data from carriers
So, here is how it works. Each day, Facebook Discover users will receive a balance of free data from the carriers mentioned above. You'll be notified whenever free data is available, but you can always choose to view other types of intensive-traffic content, such as videos, by using data purchased from your network operator.
To make it possible for users to browse the internet using free data, all free data is rerouted through the Discover proxy and temporarily decrypted to remove unsupported data like video and audio. The app doesn't store your browsing history and, more importantly, you don't need to have a Facebook account to be able to use Discover.