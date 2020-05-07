Android Apps

Facebook's new Android app offers users free data from carriers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 07, 2020
Facebook's new Android app offers users free data from carriers
Discover is Facebook's new Android app that lets users browse any website using a daily balance of free data offered by carriers. Discover is only available in select countries and at launch there only four participating mobile operators that will offer free data: Bitel, Claro, Entel, and Movistar.

Facebook Discover is part of the Free Basic initiative and is now available in Peru. The app supports low-bandwidth traffic only when using free data, which means that certain types of data traffic like video and audio aren't allowed via free data.

So, here is how it works. Each day, Facebook Discover users will receive a balance of free data from the carriers mentioned above. You'll be notified whenever free data is available, but you can always choose to view other types of intensive-traffic content, such as videos, by using data purchased from your network operator.

To make it possible for users to browse the internet using free data, all free data is rerouted through the Discover proxy and temporarily decrypted to remove unsupported data like video and audio. The app doesn't store your browsing history and, more importantly, you don't need to have a Facebook account to be able to use Discover.

