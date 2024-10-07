See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ALMOST HERE
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

FCC briefed on how another T-Mobile acquisition will benefit customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile UScellular acquisition
On October 1, top UScellular execs and a T-Mobile representative met with members of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to explain why the latter should be allowed to buy the former's operations.

In May, T-Mobile revealed its intention to purchase UScellular’s wireless operations, its customers, and 30 percent of its spectrum assets. The company also wants to lease some of the towers owned by UScellular.

In September, T-Mobile  made its case for why the transaction should be allowed to go through. And now, UScellular has explained why it wants to offload most of its operations to T-Mobile.

Based on handset connections, UScellular is the seventh-largest wireless provider in the US. In the grand scheme of things, the ranking is hardly impressive as the company only accounts for one percent of connections.

UScellular says that it's struggling to keep up with the competition and has been consistently losing subscribers. The strategies the company has employed to turn things around aren't working and it expects to continue bleeding subscribers.

The company feels stuck in a cycle of operational and financial challenges and doesn't see a way out of them.

Competitive intensity has ramped up in UScellular’s footprint, with both traditional wireless providers and cable wireless providers increasing their competitive presence. That intensity has, in turn, led to aggressive pricing and promotions—and further challenged UScellular’s subscriber numbers and financials.

UScellular took on significant debt to purchase the mid-band spectrum needed to compete in 5G. Declining subscriber revenue means that the cash to pay back that debt needs to come from reduced spending in UScellular’s operations. As a result, UScellular has reduced spending on its network and foregone certain other investments.
UScellular, October 2024

The proposed transaction will be beneficial for customers of both companies as the spectrum and assets owned by the two companies will be combined, resulting in an improved network experience and faster speeds.

Recommended Stories
While UScellular customers will be allowed to remain on their current plans, which the company notes aren't as aggressively priced as those offered by competitors, they will have the option of switching to more affordable T-Mobile plans.

The transaction will also allow T-Mobile to offer its home internet services to UScellular customers, most of whom reside in rural areas. This will bring more competition and choice to rural areas.

While consolidation of spectrum assets will undoubtedly improve the quality of service for both T-Mobile and UScellular customers if the transaction is allowed to go through, critics might argue that it's only going to make T-Mobile more powerful. T-Mobile has recently been on an acquisition spree and some politicians have cautioned that its purchase of UScellular operations would raise costs for customers and limit choices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless