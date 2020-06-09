European pre-orders for the Sony Xperia 1 II no longer come with the WH-1000XM3 headphones



The phone is up for pre-order in the US and Europe and it costs $1,199.99 or £1,099. In Europe, pre-booking could previously get you the WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Separately, they cost £329. So, the pre-order bundle essentially knocked down the price of the phone to £770.



In Europe, the WH-1000XM3 has been replaced with cheaper freebies. Pre-orders through the Sony eStore in Germany, Spain, France, and Italy will now come with the Sony Style Cover View case, which has a retail value of £54.



Consumers in the UK buying the phone via the carrier O2 will now get the Sony WH-H910N wireless headphones. These cost £249 and decidedly sound like a better alternative unless of course someone actually wants the case instead. O2 UK has said that they were allocated 1,750 units of the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless headphones for the Sony Xperia 1 II and they are out of it now.









US pre-order bundle remains the same for now



Consumers in the US can get the WF-1000XM3 earbuds if they pre-order by June 28, provided stock lasts until then. They are valued at $230.





While it could be argued that the WH-1000XM3 over-the-ear hearables are behind the initial popularity of the Xperia 1 II, that's not necessarily true as this isn't the first time Sony is offering free accessories with pre-orders.



The Xperia 1 II has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It has a quad-camera setup with 12MP main, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto cameras, and a 0.3MP time of flight sensor. The phone also sports a physical shutter button and it comes with three apps to give you greater control over photography and video shooting.



Unlike most other Android flagships, this one has got a 3.5mm audio jack which means you can plug-in wired headphones too.