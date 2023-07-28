Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Elon Musk wants to take X/Twitter to the dark side, but people won't let it
Just recently, Twitter lost its iconic blue bird and became X. It is still a bit confusing how to refer to the social media platform since both the name Twitter and the new X logo are all over the place, but for the purpose of this article, let’s stick with X/Twitter.

Changes are happening at a fast pace, and while some are here to stay, such as the name change and the rebranding, some are going back and forth. Elon Musk shared in a tweet that X/Twitter is going to have only dark mode. But then later, he said that light mode will also stay as an option since many people want it.


So apparently, now X/Twitter will be in dark mode by default, but if you want to change it to light mode, you can still do that. However, according to Musk, the dim mode option is going away (at least for now). The dim mode is kind of a dark mode, but instead of the background being completely black, it is dark blue.


 Elon Musk frequently shares updates related to X/Twitter, often just mentioned in replies. So, if and when some will happen, we will see. But one thing is sure though, Musk wants to change the platform and turn it into a super app. The idea is for X not only to serve as a social media platform but to become a platform for communication and banking, or, in other words, a global marketplace.

