Elon Musk wants to take X/Twitter to the dark side, but people won't let it

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way.

So apparently, now X/Twitter will be in dark mode by default, but if you want to change it to light mode, you can still do that. However, according to Musk, the dim mode option is going away (at least for now). The dim mode is kind of a dark mode, but instead of the background being completely black, it is dark blue.





A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023





Elon Musk frequently shares updates related to X/Twitter, often just mentioned in replies. So, if and when some will happen, we will see. But one thing is sure though, Musk wants to change the platform and turn it into a super app. The idea is for X not only to serve as a social media platform but to become a platform for communication and banking, or, in other words, a global marketplace.