EU wants to have Google, Facebook and Twitter report monthly on their actions against fake news

As the fight with the coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the fight against misinformation on social media. The European Union wants to now have tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google report monthly on their efforts against misinformation, regarding COVID-19, reports Reuters
.
EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and Vera Jourova, the European Commission’s Vice President for values and transparency, reportedly stated that the tech giants should provide information on their fight against fake news. Jourova additionally stated that the spread of fake news and false information on social media is harming not only democracy, but also the health of the people. She added that it also can undermine the economy.
The monthly reports should include actions that were done to promote legitimate content and to restrict coronavirus-related misinformation, along with false ads on the matter.
Josep Borrell stated that along with the aforementioned measures, more support for free and independent media should be provided, as well as support for fact checkers and researchers.
