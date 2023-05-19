DoorDash sued for charging iPhone users more than Android users because they earn more





Filed by Maryland's Ross Hecox, the lawsuit revolves around the expanded range fee, an additional, arbitrary fee charged by DoorDash. You can't find anything about it on DoorDash's website. The crux of the lawsuit is that DoorDash isn't transparent about its pricing system and iPhone users often end up paying more than Android users.



The lawsuit says that iPhone users are charged the expanded range fee more frequently than Android owners and in some cases they are also charged a higher delivery fee.







The complainant says that DoorDash is using discriminatory pricing because it is believed that



Customers and Dashers - DoorDash's delivery drivers - have no idea what the expanded range fee is about. Although it sounds like this fee is applied when a delivery address is outside the delivery range, it is often applied even when the delivery address is near the pickup location.



The complaint says that the fee is usually only added to DashPass and iPhone orders. As an example, when two identical Chipotle orders were placed from the same address, a $0.99 expanded-range fee was only added to the DashPass order.



Similarly, a Panera Bread order made from an iPhone came with a $0.99 fee, whereas no such fee was levied on an identical order made using an Android phone.





The lawsuit expects DoorDash to be fined $1 billion for its illegal pricing scheme. The delivery and takeout service has denied the accusations.





