Don't let Apple Find My send you to this address
Apple's Find My app is great for when you misplace or lose your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, or any other Apple device, but for one man, it has become a huge inconvenience.
Scott Schuster, a resident of Richmond, is sick of having people turn up at his place, accusing him of being in possession of their lost Apple device. That's because the app is mistakenly directing a lot of people to his house. Schuster has been living in his current home since 2018 and has been having strangers come over for the last few years.
They knock on his door at the weirdest of hours and one of them even threatened to call the cops on him.
"Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here."
"I lost my cell phone, and I clicked Find My iPhone, and it says it was at this address."
Schuster sent television station ABC13 doorbell videos of the incident. The footages show people who are very upset and frustrated. It's not clear why the app is sending people to his house.
Regardless, this is a worrisome situation, especially because Schuster has two kids aged 7 and 9. Schuster has been trying to get Apple to do something about this since 2022, to no avail.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan has urged Apple to take the matter seriously.
Apple needs to do more about this. Please come out and check on this. This is your expertise. Mine is criminal and keeping our public safe here in Fort Bend County. I would ask them to come out and see what they can do. It should be taken seriously. You are putting innocent lives at risk."
Schuster, who is a software engineer, thinks that Find My might be sending people to his address because his place was a model for tours when his neighborhood was being built, reports Apple Insider. Every home in his neighborhood has his address in Apple Maps. So no matter where a lost item may be, if it's within Schuster's neighborhood, Apple Maps would make people think it's in his house.
This is not the first time that Find My has spitted out incorrect information. In late 2022, a Denver woman sued a detective after the police raided her home based on flawed information generated by Find My. In 2016, an Atlanta couple filed a complaint with Federal Communications Commission after a Find My quirk sent dozens of people to their home.
