Do you want to have satellite connection on your phone?

Do you want to have satellite connection on your phone?
One of the biggest stories about smartphones in the last few years is the option for satellite connection. For the manufacturers, that’s an opportunity to talk about an exciting leap skyward in the connectivity capabilities of their devices. For everyone else is a nice new addition to the already impressive set of available features. But do we actually need this connectivity?

This technology allows emergency SOS messages, basic texting, and location sharing even in remote areas. That’s a limited set of features, but a significant improvement over the basic cell connectivity.

The applications are rather obvious. Hikers can send their coordinates when in an emergency, and people can stay in touch even in off-grid locations. Not to mention the opportunity to stay connected even if natural disasters render all other connections unusable.

However, those services require extra payment and could be obstructed by trees and even cloudy weather. So, the chance for you to have a device that supports satellite connection while you’re not paying for the necessary service is significant.

What do you think about the satellite connectivity of the new smartphones? Are you excited about having access to this technology, or do you see it as something unnecessary? Vote in our poll bellow, and let us know where you stand on this issue in the comments.

