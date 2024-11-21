Do you use the health features of your smartphone?

Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Smartphones are “magical” machines that can do almost everything. However, too many people never use some of their “magical” abilities. A great example are our phones’ health and activity tracking features, amplified by a variety of additional apps and devices.

Your phone can help you track your movement, the quality of your sleep, and the amount of calories you eat every day. All the data it collects is then neatly organized and visualized in a way that could help you notice how your body is changing.

You could also pair your phone with a wearable device to improve tracking and get early warnings about serious health issues. You could detect things like sleep apnea, changes in your activity levels, and how different aspects of your life affect your body.

If you go beyond the default apps, you can also get a variety of workout routines, diet plans, and mindfulness guidance adjusted to your body. All that tech makes being into sports easier and more fun than ever. I mean, how fun is closing all three rings every day, right?

Apparently, for many, that’s not fun, which is understandable. To precisely follow a diet, you must manually record everything you eat, which is annoying. Recording your workouts also requires you to manually input data or look for that unicorn of an app that has all the exercises you’re doing. When you somehow settle all that, you also must follow the data and learn how to react to the changes.

That could be overwhelming, so many people stop opening their Health apps, delete them, and forget about them. I am not one of those people, and my routine includes checking my activity throughout the day, the quality of my sleep, and how my workouts are progressing. What about you? Do you track your health and fitness with some apps? Are your smartphone’s health features important to you? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts and favorite health apps in the comments below.

