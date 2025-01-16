Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Do you think the Galaxy S25 Slim will be Samsung’s big failure?

Do you think the Galaxy S25 Slim will be Samsung’s big failure?
People repeatedly said they wanted their phones to have bigger and faster-charging batteries. The downside of a bigger battery is that it requires a bigger, usually thicker phone. Most people online say they would prefer a thicker phone if that would make it last longer than a day without charging.

Samsung’s upcoming addition to the Galaxy S25 series is the exact opposite. Instead of a thicker device with a bigger battery, the company is planning to release a slimmed-down version of its flagship, which will have an even smaller battery than the rest of the lineup.

Many people also seem to want phones with smaller displays. However, the Galaxy S25 Slim won’t deliver on that, either. Rather than a petite, slim, pocketable smartphone, Samsung is rumored to bet on a 6.7-inch display, putting it in the ballpark of the Galaxy S24+ and all other big flagship devices.

Considering the discrepancy between what consumers say they want and what Samsung appears to prepare for them, do you think the Galaxy S25 Slim will be a failure? Vote in our poll, and share your opinions in the comments!

