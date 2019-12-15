22 million mobile devices have Disney+ installed
The Disney+ video streaming service signed up 10 million subscribers after one day. There is a seven-day free trial, so it is unknown how many of these were converted into paying customers. In addition, Disney has a promotion with Verizon that gives the carrier's unlimited customers one-free year of service. And there is no question that much of the low-hanging fruit (Disney fanatics) has already been plucked by the entertainment giant. But even if you want to be cynical about the quick start that Disney+ has had, there is no question that the video streamer is on the way to becoming a huge success.
Disney undercut Netflix on price, a very un-Disneyesque thing for the company to do
There is plenty of competition in the video streaming industry and it is going to get worse. Consider that Netflix reportedly paid $100 million this year just to keep Friends before HBO Max gets the classic sitcom on an exclusive basis for the next five years (for which it paid a reported $425 million). And Netflix will also lose The Office to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service in 2021. Peacock is scheduled to launch next spring and getting the exclusive streaming rights to the show for five years was part of a deal believed to cost $500 million. To justify spending such sums on programming, these streamers have to believe that they will be signing up a large number of subscribers. However, there is only a limited amount of money that consumers have to spend on such subscriptions.
Disney's hot start might not have Netflix executives sweating, but there is no denying that Disney is going to be a player in this industry. Banking firm Credit Suisse raised its estimates last week and now expects Disney+ to snag 20 million subscribers by the end of the first quarter of 2020, up from the 14.3 million they previously forecast. Credit Suisse noted that downloads of the app have "settled at a reasonable level" and the number of Verizon customers signing up for the free-year has come in ahead of expectations.
Not everything Disney touches turns to gold (remember the original Tron?), but it certainly seems that the company has hit the mother lode with Disney+.
1 Comment
1. Rocket
Posts: 713; Member since: Feb 24, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):