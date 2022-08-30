Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 tablet is now available - and it starts at $999.
Many have referred to the Dell XPS lineup as “the MacBooks of Windows laptops''. Whether you take that as an insult or a compliment is largely a matter of interpretation. However, there is no denying that Dell’s new XPS 2-in-1 2022 does not look anything like a MacBook.
It does resemble a Surface, though. Dell has reimagined its 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid and has abandoned the 360 degree hinge in favor of a detachable keyboard, much like the one found on the Surface lineup.
The tablet will be powered by Intel’s latest generation chipsets, coming with a 10-core i5 in its entry-level configuration. RAM options are fairly standard - 8GB at base that can be expanded to 16GB. Internal storage starts at a respectable 512GB (for reference, the 12.9” iPad Pro still comes with a measly 128GB for the $1,099 model) and can be upgraded to 1TB.
This is not the case with the Dell XPS 2-in-1. The XPS folio and stylus each add $100 to the price of the tablet. Hence, the base model with all the necessary miscellaneous items will cost you $1,199 - just as much as a 2022 MacBook Air.
It should be noted that the model currently on sale does not support cellular - it has Wi-Fi only. A 5G version of the tablet is on the horizon, but Dell has not given a precise launch date. All in all, if you are in the market for a 2-in-1 device, the Dell XPS 2-in-1 is worth taking a look at.
The Dell XPS 2-in-1 is now a de facto tablet at baseline, but it still comes equipped with some impressive internals. The device was initially announced in the beginning of summer, but it has just recently been made available for purchase via Dell’s official website.
The pricing is what truly took us by surprise. The tablet alone costs $999 - pretty reasonable for a device of this caliber. However, tablets that seek to emulate a full-on laptop experience tend to require expensive accessories to rise up to the challenge.
