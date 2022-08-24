Dell reimagines its XPS 2-in-1 laptop as a tablet
Dell’s XPS lineup has become a staple of Windows laptops for quite some time now. And while the series has often dabbled with 2-in-1 designs, it has never quite abandoned the laptop clamshell form-factor… until now.
Meet the 2022 Dell XPS 2-in-1 Laptop… Sort of. As you can see, the device has been completely reimagined and has adopted a design similar to that of the iPad Pro and Microsoft’s Surface lineup. That is to say, that the new XPS is now a de facto tablet, with a detachable folio case and a stylus.
This marks a major shift in Dell’s design philosophy. The new XPS is the company’s first true tablet. Much like one, the device will have optional 5G connectivity, something Dell has never offered before. There will also still be a standard wi-fi only model.
Under the hood, users will find the latest Intel 12th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors powering the machine. RAM options will be fairly standard for these types of devices - 8GB or 16GB. There is no word on internal storage configurations.
The display of the new XPS has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880x1920. When used in conjunction with the folio keyboard case, the display can support a number of viewing angles. All in all, the new XPS 2-in-1 2022 is set to be a major contender in the high-end tablet market segment.
There are a couple of bad news, however. It looks like the case and the stylus are going to be sold separately. Additionally, the device (being a carbon copy of the Surface and iPad Pro) will not be cheap - likely starting at around $1100 for the base model.
The exact pricing and release date are currently unknown. Nevertheless, we do know that (1) the XPS 2-in-1 will debut by the end of summer and (2) that the 5G model will come out after the wi-fi only one. For more on Dell’s first tablet, you can check out the company’s website.
