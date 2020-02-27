Sony Xperia 10 Plus on sale at B&H for $280, save big!
Sometimes, you can even get a good deal on an Xperia phone. As it happens, B&H is running a promotion on Sony's mid-range handset, the Xperia 10 Plus. This one typically sells for $430 at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers, although B&H lists a slightly lower retail price: $410.
In any case, if you're looking for a not so expensive Sony smartphone, the Xperia 10 Plus can be had for just $280. There's just one important thing you need to know though, the Xperia 10 Plus will not work on Sprint's network, but you should have no issues if you plan to use it with AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon.
