Sony Xperia 10 Plus on sale at B&H for $280, save big!

There's probably no better phone for a Sony fan than an Xperia, but we're not sure that still applies considering what phones the Japanese company launched in the last couple of years. The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus didn't sell that well, but the same can be said about their predecessors.In the United States, Sony's market share is probably negligible, which is why the handset maker decided to give up on any collaboration with local carriers. However, those who want to switch to a Sony Xperia phone can always buy one from one of the major retailers in the country.Sometimes, you can even get a good deal on an Xperia phone. As it happens, B&H is running a promotion on Sony's mid-range handset, the Xperia 10 Plus . This one typically sells for $430 at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers, although B&H lists a slightly lower retail price: $410.In any case, if you're looking for a not so expensive Sony smartphone, the Xperia 10 Plus can be had for just $280 . There's just one important thing you need to know though, the Xperia 10 Plus will not work on Sprint's network, but you should have no issues if you plan to use it with AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon.