Save up to 30% on the Sony Xperia 10 Plus at Amazon



For a limited time, the Xperia 10 Plus is getting a 30% discount, so you'll save $130. Make sure that you pick the black version though since the silver model will only save you $100. Either way, these are great deals if you're a fan of Sony's smartphones, so why not check them out.

At launch, the Xperia 10 Plus was priced to sell for $430, but these days you can buy one for around $350 more often than not. If you're in the market for a Sony Xperia smartphone, but you can't afford a flagship, Amazon has one of the best Xperia 10 Plus deals we've seen to date.