Save up to 30% on the Sony Xperia 10 Plus at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 22, 2020
The Xperia 10 Plus is one of Sony's better equipped mid-range smartphones. As such, it's priced a bit higher than you would expect, although that shouldn't surprise anyone considering Sony's pricing policy. Launched on the market about one year ago, the Xperia 10 Plus made it to the US soon after, but it's only sold by various retailers.

That being said, you'll only find unlocked Sony Xperia 10 Plus models available for purchase, which is a good thing because you can use it with most major carriers in the country such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

At launch, the Xperia 10 Plus was priced to sell for $430, but these days you can buy one for around $350 more often than not. If you're in the market for a Sony Xperia smartphone, but you can't afford a flagship, Amazon has one of the best Xperia 10 Plus deals we've seen to date.

For a limited time, the Xperia 10 Plus is getting a 30% discount, so you'll save $130. Make sure that you pick the black version though since the silver model will only save you $100. Either way, these are great deals if you're a fan of Sony's smartphones, so why not check them out.
Xperia 10 Plus
Sony Xperia 10 Plus OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.5" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 64GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(24h 3G talk time)

japole9316
Posts: 2; Member since: yesterday

posted on yesterday, 11:28 PM

