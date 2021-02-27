Save more than $100 when you buy Sony's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones
Now, it's important to mention that these are the international version, which means that even if you're getting a warranty from the seller, you can't send them to Sony USA for repair. If anything bad happens to your headphones, the warranty will be provided by the seller (not Sony in this case), but they will be sent overseas for repair.
Also, the international version of Sony's WH-1000XM3 doesn't seem to have Alexa enabled. These are the two main reasons that these premium headphones are so cheap in the United States, so if you don't like the conditions, you might want to skip the deal entirely.