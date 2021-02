Save more than $100 when you buy Sony's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Yes, Sony has already released the next-generation of premium noise-canceling headphones , the WH-1000XM4, but they're quite expensive and rarely on sale, at least for the moment. However, the previous generation model, the WH-1000XM3 offers the same high-end features and they're very often discounted by retailers across the US.Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones used to sell for $350, just like the current WH-1000XM4 model, but these days it would be unthinkable to pay their full price. If you're in the market for a pair of high-end noise-canceling headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM3 headset is now $135 off on Amazon.Now, it's important to mention that these are the international version, which means that even if you're getting a warranty from the seller, you can't send them to Sony USA for repair. If anything bad happens to your headphones, the warranty will be provided by the seller (not Sony in this case), but they will be sent overseas for repair.Also, the international version of Sony's WH-1000XM3 doesn't seem to have Alexa enabled . These are the two main reasons that these premium headphones are so cheap in the United States, so if you don't like the conditions, you might want to skip the deal entirely.