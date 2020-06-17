Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy
That's the typical hardware layout of an affordable smartphone, so there's nothing unusual there. The only downside would be the fact that it Android 9 Pie because it was launched last year, and since this is an entry-level phone, it's hard to believe Samsung will update it to Android 10.
The good news is that it's now on sale for less than $100 at Best Buy. As with all these great deals, the only requirement is to activate the Galaxy A10e today with either AT&T or Sprint. If you prefer Sprint, then that's even better since you'll be able to get the phone for just $50.
If you prefer to activate it later, you can still save $30 on the Galaxy A10e, meaning that you'll have to come up with $150 upfront. No matter which option you choose, the phone comes unlocked, so you'll be able to switch to whichever carrier you want.