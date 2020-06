Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy

The Galaxy A10e is one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones available in the United States. Launched on the market one year ago, the Galaxy A10e typically sells for around $180, a decent price considering its technical specifications.The phone sports a large 5.85-inch HD+ display (not Super AMOLED) and a single 8-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy A10e is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.That's the typical hardware layout of an affordable smartphone, so there's nothing unusual there. The only downside would be the fact that it Android 9 Pie because it was launched last year, and since this is an entry-level phone, it's hard to believe Samsung will update it to Android 10.The good news is that it's now on sale for less than $100 at Best Buy. As with all these great deals, the only requirement is to activate the Galaxy A10e today with either AT&T or Sprint. If you prefer Sprint, then that's even better since you'll be able to get the phone for just $50.If you prefer to activate it later, you can still save $30 on the Galaxy A10e, meaning that you'll have to come up with $150 upfront. No matter which option you choose, the phone comes unlocked, so you'll be able to switch to whichever carrier you want.