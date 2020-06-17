T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2020, 9:29 PM
Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy
The Galaxy A10e is one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones available in the United States. Launched on the market one year ago, the Galaxy A10e typically sells for around $180, a decent price considering its technical specifications.

The phone sports a large 5.85-inch HD+ display (not Super AMOLED) and a single 8-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy A10e is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

That's the typical hardware layout of an affordable smartphone, so there's nothing unusual there. The only downside would be the fact that it Android 9 Pie because it was launched last year, and since this is an entry-level phone, it's hard to believe Samsung will update it to Android 10.

The good news is that it's now on sale for less than $100 at Best Buy. As with all these great deals, the only requirement is to activate the Galaxy A10e today with either AT&T or Sprint. If you prefer Sprint, then that's even better since you'll be able to get the phone for just $50.

If you prefer to activate it later, you can still save $30 on the Galaxy A10e, meaning that you'll have to come up with $150 upfront. No matter which option you choose, the phone comes unlocked, so you'll be able to switch to whichever carrier you want.


Related phones

Galaxy A10e
Samsung Galaxy A10e View Full specs

User Rating:

4.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$150 Samsung Galaxy A10e on
$100 Samsung Galaxy A10e on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7884, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy
Popular stories
Expires in - 3h 55minAmazon has a full slate of wireless, portable, and wall chargers from Anker on sale again
Popular stories
You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required
Popular stories
Samsung offers cool new Galaxy S20 5G and Note 10 series discounts, as well as free Galaxy Buds+
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Expires in - 3m 1wApple's Back to School deals are unusually early and compelling for select iPad buyers

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless