Save up to $500 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 10, 2020, 3:22 PM
Save up to $500 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch at B&amp;H
The most recent Apple iPad Pro is on sale on Amazon, but you won't save more than $50 on either of the models listed. However, if you don't mind buying a 2-year old iPad, we might have the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, B&H is running a promotion on the previous generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and there are a handful of models heavily discounted. The cheapest one costs $800, while the most expensive model on sale at B&H is available for $1,230.

The bottom line is you could potentially save up to $500 when you buy an Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch from B&H. Both Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled models are on sale, but you can also choose the amount of storage (256GB, 512GB, or 1TB).

  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $800 (save $350)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $950 (save $350)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $950 (save $350)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (512GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $1,099 (save $400)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (1TB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $1,199 (save $500)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" with Magic Keyboard Kit (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $1,229 (save $400)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display that supports 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the tablet packs a powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip and either 4GB or 6GB RAM. According to B&H, the LTE version of the iPad is Verizon unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, although you may need a physical SIM card.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 12.9 inches
    2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12X Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 1000GB,
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

