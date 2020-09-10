Save up to $500 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch at B&H
For a limited time, B&H is running a promotion on the previous generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and there are a handful of models heavily discounted. The cheapest one costs $800, while the most expensive model on sale at B&H is available for $1,230.
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $800 (save $350)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $950 (save $350)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $950 (save $350)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (512GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $1,099 (save $400)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (1TB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $1,199 (save $500)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" with Magic Keyboard Kit (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver, Previous Gen) - $1,229 (save $400)
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display that supports 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the tablet packs a powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip and either 4GB or 6GB RAM. According to B&H, the LTE version of the iPad is Verizon unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, although you may need a physical SIM card.