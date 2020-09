Save up to $500 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch at B&H

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display that supports 2732 x 2048 The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display that supports 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the tablet packs a powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip and either 4GB or 6GB RAM. According to B&H, the LTE version of the iPad is Verizon unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, although you may need a physical SIM card.

The most recent Apple iPad Pro is on sale on Amazon, but you won't save more than $50 on either of the models listed. However, if you don't mind buying a 2-year old iPad, we might have the perfect deal for you.For a limited time, B&H is running a promotion on the previous generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch , and there are a handful of models heavily discounted. The cheapest one costs $800, while the most expensive model on sale at B&H is available for $1,230.The bottom line is you could potentially save up to $500 when you buy an Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch from B&H. Both Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled models are on sale, but you can also choose the amount of storage (256GB, 512GB, or 1TB).