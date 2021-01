Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display goes half off for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Typically, such a device costs $90, but Amazon offers a 50 percent discount for a limited time on both the Charcoal and Sandstone versions. You'll even get free shipping if you have Amazon Prime, a great deal if you need a smart display.

One of Amazon's most recent smart devices, the Echo Show 5 is half off for a very limited time. It's an exceptionally useful device these days with the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant across the US.The Echo Show 5 is a smart display that acts as a smart speaker with a display, which means that you can take and make video calls. The device has a large 5.5-inch display and a small camera in the front right corner.Apart from allowing users to connect with video calling and messaging, the device lets you use Amazon Photos and Alexa to turn the home screen into a digital frame. Another advantage of having a smart speaker with display is that you can ask Alexa to show you movies, news, or TV shows.