Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display goes half off for a limited time
Apart from allowing users to connect with video calling and messaging, the device lets you use Amazon Photos and Alexa to turn the home screen into a digital frame. Another advantage of having a smart speaker with display is that you can ask Alexa to show you movies, news, or TV shows.
Typically, such a device costs $90, but Amazon offers a 50 percent discount for a limited time on both the Charcoal and Sandstone versions. You'll even get free shipping if you have Amazon Prime, a great deal if you need a smart display.