Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon

Buy an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and get a freebie worth $50

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 16, 2021, 10:25 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Buy an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and get a freebie worth $50
Amazon's products are quite often on sale, so if you've been searching for a cheap tablet, smart speaker, or other such devices, then you know you have a lot of offers to choose from. Now, if you're not particularly looking to save some money, we might have the perfect deal for you.

That is if you're in the market for a smart speaker, obviously. The all-new Echo (4th Gen), Amazon's mid-range smart speaker, is available for purchase for $80. To make it more appealing without actually offering a discount on the device, Amazon now offers customers who purchase the Echo (4th Gen) a pair of Philips Hue Zigbee bulbs.

The bundle will allow you to automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa, as well as use voice commands to control your lights. On top of that, thanks to the built-in hub, you'll be able to set up other compatible Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products to voice controls lights, locks, and sensors.

If you don't need the smart bulbs, you can get the all-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) at a 20% discount, although that would mean to pay the exact same amount as you would for the bundle that includes the Philips Hue Zigbee bulbs.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Buy an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and get a freebie worth $50
Popular stories
Google's latest Nest Audio is already getting a good discount
Popular stories
The highly attractive but deeply flawed Motorola Razr 5G is affordable at last
Popular stories
Lenovo's top iPad Pro 11 and Galaxy Tab S7 alternative is on sale at a decent discount
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are irresistibly priced at Verizon with new lines
Popular stories
T-Mobile's free MLB.TV deal is back in 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless