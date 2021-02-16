Buy an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and get a freebie worth $50
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That is if you're in the market for a smart speaker, obviously. The all-new Echo (4th Gen), Amazon's mid-range smart speaker, is available for purchase for $80. To make it more appealing without actually offering a discount on the device, Amazon now offers customers who purchase the Echo (4th Gen) a pair of Philips Hue Zigbee bulbs.
The bundle will allow you to automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa, as well as use voice commands to control your lights. On top of that, thanks to the built-in hub, you'll be able to set up other compatible Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products to voice controls lights, locks, and sensors.