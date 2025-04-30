T-Mobile's customer-first corporate culture under Legere has changed and its not for the better

T-Mobile 's corporate offices are running a little scared despite just reporting the best first quarter in company history. The carrier's Senior Leadership Team (SLT) is reportedly concerned over a slowdown in the carrier's rapid growth. The problem is that the leadership team is refusing to take responsibility for the actions it might have made to cause subscriber growth to stutter.

Instead, T-Mobile 's executive team is supposedly cracking down on any reps who are canceling lines or accounts. This executive team has to report to T-Mobile 's Board of Directors and they would rather that the Board blame reps for the departure of customers instead of dealing with the possibility of losing their high-paying T-Mobile jobs. As one Redditor wrote, "The absolute wrong thing to do (if you want to keep your cushy job) is tell someone that your bad guess might have cost the company a hundred million dollars of revenue (if projected out)."

T-Mobile subscribers talk about the company. Once almost universally praised online by its customers, subscribers are not happy about recent price hikes and the reduction of their promotions and benefits. This change has happened over the last couple of years as T-Mobile reps have started complaining more and more about the pressure they face making certain sales that check certain boxes on a list of metrics.

As another Redditor points out, compensation among the SLT team is based on EBITDA which shows a company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). This metric (as if T-Mobile employees haven't heard enough of metrics) shows a company's profitability on an operational basis by eliminating non-cash expenditures. If T-Mobile is experiencing a drop off in growth, EBITDA growth will also slow down which would negatively impact the pay of the SLT.



