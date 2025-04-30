T-Mobile's customer-first corporate culture under Legere has changed and its not for the better
Up Next:
According to a social media post from someone who appears to know about the corporate structure of T-Mobile, the suits in T-Mobile's corporate offices are running a little scared despite just reporting the best first quarter in company history. The carrier's Senior Leadership Team (SLT) is reportedly concerned over a slowdown in the carrier's rapid growth. The problem is that the leadership team is refusing to take responsibility for the actions it might have made to cause subscriber growth to stutter.
Instead, T-Mobile's executive team is supposedly cracking down on any reps who are canceling lines or accounts. This executive team has to report to T-Mobile's Board of Directors and they would rather that the Board blame reps for the departure of customers instead of dealing with the possibility of losing their high-paying T-Mobile jobs. As one Redditor wrote, "The absolute wrong thing to do (if you want to keep your cushy job) is tell someone that your bad guess might have cost the company a hundred million dollars of revenue (if projected out)."
Truthfully, the numbers don't seem to suggest any slowdown but on social media, you can see the change in how T-Mobile subscribers talk about the company. Once almost universally praised online by its customers, subscribers are not happy about recent price hikes and the reduction of their promotions and benefits. This change has happened over the last couple of years as T-Mobile reps have started complaining more and more about the pressure they face making certain sales that check certain boxes on a list of metrics.
As another Redditor points out, compensation among the SLT team is based on EBITDA which shows a company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). This metric (as if T-Mobile employees haven't heard enough of metrics) shows a company's profitability on an operational basis by eliminating non-cash expenditures. If T-Mobile is experiencing a drop off in growth, EBITDA growth will also slow down which would negatively impact the pay of the SLT.
Recommended Stories
Members of T-Mobile's SLT team supposedly include:
- Mike Sievert: President & Chief Executive Officer
- Srini Gopalan: Chief Operating Officer
- Peter Osvaldik: Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
- Néstor Cano: Executive Vice President, Transformation & Chief Information & Digital Officer
- Ulf Ewaldsson: President of Technology
- Callie Field: President, Business Group
- Jon Freier: President, Consumer Group
- Mike Katz: President, Marketing, Strategy & Products
- Janice V. Kapner: Executive Vice President & Chief Communications & Corporate Responsibility Officer
- Deeanne King: Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer
- Mark Nelson: Executive Vice President & General Counsel
- John Saw: Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
- Omar Tazi: Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer
- Susan Loosmore: Executive Vice President, Strategic Advisor
Some of these executives have changed the customer-first culture T-Mobile had under former CEO John Legere. It now feels as though T-Mobile is willing to blow it all up to hike profits, raise the stock price, and increase executive pay to the detriment of its subscribers.
Things that are NOT allowed: